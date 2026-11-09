Atletico Madrid's defeat to Barcelona cost them far more than three points in the race for top spot. It left a puzzle that baffled everyone at the Wanda Metropolitano: why did Diego Simeone refuse to use all his cards as he watched his team crumble before his eyes?

Victory would have taken them to the summit. Yet the Argentine coach settled for just four substitutions, leaving the fifth change on the bench while Barcelona dominated everything. That was no passing tactical detail. It looked like one of the causes of the collapse.

Barcelona turn the tables at the Metropolitano

Barcelona claimed three precious points at the Wanda Metropolitano with a 2-1 win, in a decisive clash to determine the leader of La Liga.

The Blaugrana struggled in the first half and fell behind to Giuliano Simeone's opener, but they held on and levelled at 1-1 through Fermin Lopez.

Everything changed after the break. Barcelona took control and sealed the win with another goal from the son of Huelva, snatching top spot and the three points from Madrid.

The substitution strategy and the moment of collapse

Simeone's refusal to use all his substitutions caused widespread astonishment. In a match billed as extremely difficult, he settled for just four changes, never reaching for the fifth despite the pressing need.

Analyses in the Spanish press confirmed that the four substitutions added little to Atletico Madrid. If anything, they knocked the team's rhythm and performance.

Those ineffective changes hit the players' morale directly. The fighting spirit dropped suddenly, and with it the entire atmosphere of the stadium faded. Perhaps that spirit reached Simeone too, so he never made the fifth change that would have done no more than the previous four.

Barcelona took complete control of possession once Koke and Baena left the pitch, and Simeone's men barely threatened Joan Garcia's goal.

What exactly did Simeone do?

Simeone made four of the five permitted substitutions across three waves:

Minute 60: Sorloth on for Kang-in Lee.

Minute 72: Baena and Koke off, Johnny Cardoso and Hojlund on.

Minute 78: Jonathan David on for Pablo Barrios.

One substitution remained unused. Players such as Ademola Lookman, Arnau Ortiz and Rodrigo Mendoza stayed on the bench, watching their team lose top spot.

The decision that closed the door on the fifth substitution

At the heart of this puzzle sits Simeone's stance on Julian Alvarez, the main reason behind his insistence on not making the fifth change.

The Wanda Metropolitano crowd hurled angry jeers at the Argentine striker after he squandered several clear chances that could have changed the course of the match. Simeone chose to stand by him, quite clearly.

Alvarez stayed on the pitch for the full ninety minutes without the coach even thinking of replacing him. It was an explicit message of support, reflecting absolute faith in his player and a refusal to yield to crowd pressure or a momentary dip in form.

This was not merely emotional solidarity with one of the team's most prominent stars. It formed part of a deeper tactical vision that directly shaped how the substitutions were managed.

The four changes Simeone made were, on the whole, decidedly attacking. He brought on Sorloth to reinforce the front line, then Hojlund and Cardoso to refresh the midfield, and finally Jonathan David to increase the pressure on Barcelona's defence.

Alvarez still remained the spearhead he relied upon, even after the Blaugrana edged ahead and Atletico began desperately searching for an equaliser or a winner.

Here the puzzle grows even clearer. Had the coach wanted to use the fifth substitution to inject fresh blood into the attack, Ademola Lookman was the ideal and most logical option. The Nigerian possesses the speed and the ability to break through and surge into spaces, qualities badly needed in the final minutes against Barcelona's organised defence.

Simeone rejected that option. It necessarily meant taking off Alvarez or one of the other attacking players, something he was not prepared to do.

So his support for Alvarez turned from a morale-boosting message into a decisive tactical call. It contributed to leaving a card unused and left Atletico Madrid to face their fate with just four substitutions in one of the biggest matches of the season.