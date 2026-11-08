Raphinha heads into the Atletico Madrid clash in the form of his life, firmly established as one of Barcelona's deadliest attacking weapons. His numbers before kick-off at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano are exceptional: 15 goals in La Liga, four in the Champions League, 19 in 13 official matches.

The Brazilian also struck twice against Alaves and twice against Aston Villa in his last two outings, and he made it three games running with a goal in the Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Such a run confirms his return to peak goalscoring form. He has shaken off the minor injury picked up on the first international break with Brazil and climbed back to full physical sharpness.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Raphinha has looked outstanding inside the box, moving constantly and pressing relentlessly in the way that has become his trademark.

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Few managers know his qualities better than Diego Simeone. The Atletico Madrid boss has never hidden his admiration for the Brazilian, rating him among the best players in the world.

Simeone said after Barcelona's 3-1 win in last season's La Liga meeting at the Spotify Camp Nou: "I don't know how Raphinha hasn't won the Ballon d'Or yet, because I would pick him to win it."

The Argentine added: "I love him a lot, because he is good at playing in all the positions he is asked to fill, and he also scores wonderful goals."

Everything Simeone prizes, Raphinha delivers. He is strong, competitive and stubborn, a player who grafts for the team and decides matches on his own.

Simeone went on: "I love him a lot, because every time he plays it is enjoyable to watch him, whether through his movements or his runs away from marking or his movement into spaces, alongside his collective work."

The admiration runs both ways. Raphinha holds the Argentine in equally high regard, saying: "I have great affection for Cholo, he is an amazing coach and I value him a lot."

His record against Atletico makes impressive reading too. In 10 matches against them, he has had a direct hand in eight goals, scoring twice and laying on six assists.

Nobody will ever know how last season's Champions League quarter-final between the pair might have unfolded with him involved. A thigh muscle injury kept him out.

Muscle trouble also robbed Raphinha of the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, a brutal 4-0 defeat for Barcelona, and the La Liga trip where Hansi Flick's side beat Atletico 2-1 at the Metropolitano.

He arrives for this eagerly awaited clash in high spirits for another reason. Barcelona have tied him down until 30 June 2030, a renewal that marks the Catalan captain out as a cornerstone of Flick's project for years to come.