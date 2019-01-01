Simeone plays down Atletico's 7-3 rout over Real Madrid

The Rojiblancos manager attempted to downplay his team's demolition of their rivals in New Jersey on Friday.

boss Diego Simeone tried to stay grounded Friday's stunning pre-season rout over .

Atletico ran riot at the International Champions Cup after humiliating rivals Madrid 7-3 in New Jersey on Friday.

Diego Costa scored a first-half hat-trick and four goals in total for Atletico, who led 5-0 at half-time, while Joao Felix netted his first goal since arriving from .

It was a stunning performance at MetLife Stadium but Atletico head coach Simeone played down the result.

"I do not rush to anything," Simeone told reporters. "I live the reality of the moment. It was a good game. I see them with enthusiasm, optimism, enthusiasm. Now wait for the next game to rotate the players and get to La Liga."

"I do not consider this match to be the reality of potential between each other," added Simeone, whose Atletico finished second behind in La Liga last season, ahead of Madrid.

Atletico stormed out of the blocks after Costa opened the scoring inside 43 seconds before Joao Felix doubled the lead seven minutes later.

Angel Correa and another Costa goal made it 4-0 by the 28th minute, with the latter completing his hat-trick via the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Costa netted his fourth six minutes into the second half before he was sent off, along with Madrid's Dani Carvajal, as tempers boiled over.

"We prepared the game well. Having seen Madrid, we looked for where we could harm them," Simeone said. "We tried to find good places at the exit of the ball ... and we were very precise, that in football it is important.

"There is always something that can be improved. Beyond the scoreboard Madrid went to our end with great force. And they had chances. That has to be adjusted and try to add talent and effort. Today all the important teams have three or four talented players in the group."

Portuguese sensation Joao Felix showed there is life after Antoine Griezmann with a dazzling display, which included a goal and two assists for Atletico.

On his big-money signing, Simeone added: "I see him better playing in front, with people ahead, so that with his vision of the game he can hurt.

"When you have Joao's talent and enthusiasm for improvement you can play anywhere."