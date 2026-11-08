Diego Simeone has lifted the lid on Atlético Madrid's preparations for Sunday evening's clash with Barcelona, highlighting Koke's return to the starting XI as key to coping with the Catalans' high press. The Argentine also pointed to the decisive role the Metropolitano crowd will play in this eagerly awaited encounter.

Speaking to the media ahead of kick-off, Simeone explained that handing Koke a start is designed to give his side composure in possession and help them deal with Barcelona's pressing. "We know we can start the match this way, and we are looking for Koke to give us the calmness in play that he possesses, against an opponent who presses very well, and we know they will push us to remain alert," he said.

A win would send Atlético top of La Liga and bring up Simeone's 345th victory in the competition, making him the coach with the most wins in the division's history. The Argentine, though, has no interest in the milestone. "I don't think about that, I think about the match, and from now on, whatever comes is welcome."

Turning to his supporters, Simeone insisted their influence on the team at the Metropolitano never fades. "Our fans are always decisive and influential when we play at home," he said.

Sunday pits the league's sharpest attack against its meanest defence. Barcelona have scored 46 goals, Atlético have conceded just eight. Yet Simeone refused to frame stopping the Catalans as anything out of the ordinary.

"No, it's just a match, an important and exciting match, and a great opportunity to show the potential the team has, and we hope we can prove that on the pitch," said the Atlético boss.