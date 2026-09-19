Simeone: I am one of Mourinho's admirers, and this is Alvarez's situation before the derby

Diego Simeone has hailed Real Madrid counterpart Jose Mourinho ahead of their derby clash, praising the style of play his rival brings while clearing up whether star man Julian Alvarez will feature.

The Atletico Madrid boss takes his side to the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" tomorrow, Sunday, in the seventh round of the Spanish league.

Asked in Saturday's press conference about the keys to the encounter, Simeone pointed straight to contrast. "The characteristics of each team. They will have a better transition than ours, and more vertical... They are strong players, and they play in this way," he explained.

He added, as reported by "AS": "We have to interpret the match in the best possible way, so that our loss of the ball does not make their players feel more comfortable in the very quick transitions they possess."

Julian Alvarez's situation

Alvarez, Simeone confirmed, will be available for the derby. "He will be with us. We will decide whether he starts the match from the beginning or comes on in the second half," he said.

The forward missed Atletico's last two matches through a lack of readiness, but he returned to training on Friday.

His relationship with Mourinho

Turning to Mourinho, Simeone spoke of long-standing admiration. "Talking about many years that have passed does not suit me. I have very great respect for Mourinho. I am one of his admirers, and he knows the esteem I hold for him," he said.

He added: "I hope we can compete as we did when we faced him."

The two coaches crossed paths during Mourinho's first spell at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. Simeone lost all three La Liga matches he played against the "Special One".

Read also:

All roads lead to danger: 5 nightmares troubling Mourinho's sleep on the night of the Madrid derby

The new players

Grimaldo's adaptation has to come step by step, according to the Atletico coach. "It is natural that his adaptation is gradual. He already took responsibility against Real Sociedad, took the penalty, then provided the decisive assist," he said.

He added: "We need to help him on the defensive side, and for him to raise his level of effort to achieve a balance between his attacking talent and the defensive side. We have to help him, and he has to help us."

Pressed on how he handles new signings before a game of this size, Simeone brushed off the idea of a masterplan. "I am not one of those people who give advice. It is natural that there is pressure on the new players, because of the excitement generated by a match like this, and also the calm," he said.

He stressed: "Calm. Football needs calm. These players have the talent. And there is one word that sums up everything: confidence."

Lookman

Ademola Lookman offers something the squad lacks, in Simeone's eyes. "He is a player of a quality we do not possess, and he is the most capable of making a difference in one-on-one situations, and we need that," he said.

He added: "His attacking abilities have benefited us greatly since his arrival. His start is not as I would have hoped it to be, but he will show up, because he possesses different things."

The atmosphere in Madrid

Madrid, Simeone reflected, is buzzing right now. "The city is living an amazing week. I took part in the Formula 1 race, and I went to watch Shakira. And now there is a derby," he said.

He added: "Madrid is growing. There is very wonderful energy."

Derby tension

Competition for the midfield spots is fierce. "This means we have competition in midfield with Koke, Holmund, and Cardoso... each one of them has different characteristics," Simeone said.

He concluded: "We hope we are successful in the choice."

The derby, he explained, carries a different kind of edge. "The derby is different. There is enormous tension and excitement because of the rivalry, and because of the competition we have managed to restore over the last fifteen years," Simeone said.

He concluded his remarks by saying: "Confidence is an important value in this match."

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums