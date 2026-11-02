Simeone draws up plan to conquer Bayern: 80 minutes of attack and a goal after 20 passes

Diego Simeone had nothing but praise for Harry Kane ahead of Atletico Madrid's clash with Bayern Munich, hailing the recently crowned Ballon d'Or winner.

Bayern visit the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow, Tuesday, in the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Marca newspaper carried the Argentine's comments from his pre-match press conference. "I congratulate Kane on a well-deserved Ballon d'Or win," he said. "He is an amazing player, and I have always admired him. With his maturity and development over the years, he has learned how to find the best positions without straying far from goal."

"Kane is committed to working hard, and he helps Bayern play the ball out from the back when they need him, and he is also a natural goalscorer," he continued. "His talent is a great addition to football, and to the children who watch him too, because he leaves behind a legacy that confirms hard work and dedication can lead a person to an important position."

Next matches ATM Champions League 15:00 FCB

Asked about the race for the Champions League title, he replied: "I do not know how far we will continue our journey, but I hope they will not ask me this question in every match."

"Three different things cross my mind," he added. "I feel grateful for everything we have achieved over the past years, and for everything we are living through now, whether inside the club or with the fans or we ourselves. We must enjoy these moments and approach them with enthusiasm and optimism."

Simeone stressed: "We are facing a very strong and top-class opponent, and we will have to steer the match towards the path through which we believe we can hurt them."

"I would like us to attack for all 80 minutes, leave them the remaining ten minutes, and score a goal after 20 passes, just as we did against Levante," he went on. "But the reality is different, as we will be facing a strong and capable team, and we will have to deal with difficult and harsh moments, and try to escape the pressure they are good at applying."

Turning to the week ahead, he explained: "We have already started the week with the clash against Levante, in which we achieved victory, and it continues now with the Bayern Munich match, during which we need our fans, as they have always been, strong and close to the players."

On Ademola Lookman, he commented: "I do not know whether he is playing in a position he does not want. He did not start the season in the way he had hoped, but the same thing happened with Julian Alvarez last season, as he went through a difficult period and managed to overcome it, just as Antoine Griezmann went through a period during which he was not scoring goals, but he also overcame it."

"Lookman is the player who takes on the most one-on-one duels in the final attacking third, and I trust him a great deal," he continued. "I do not want him to fall into a state of frustration, as this is part of life and football."

He emphasised: "Lookman must continue working until the day comes when he starts scoring and creating goals. We hope this is the path he will be able to follow."