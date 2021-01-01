Simba SC won't stop at Kaizer Chiefs as they aim for Caf Champions League glory – Da Rosa

The French tactician reveals the dream of everyone at the Msimbazi giants is to clinch the Caf trophy as they face Amakhosi away

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has stated their main dream is to win the Caf Champions League trophy in this campaign.

The Msimbazi giants have enjoyed a good run in the competition and are currently in the quarter-final where they are lined up to face South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday with the return leg planned for Dar es Salaam on May 22 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Ahead of their first-ever meeting with Amakhosi, the French tactician has openly claimed their desire is to go all the way and win the trophy insisting they don’t want to stop their campaign at the quarter-final stage.

“You know when you are in the quarter-finals, you want to win the Champions League and we have to focus on that and we cannot say we stop here, no, we want to move forward and we don’t want to stop here, Simba is among the best teams in Africa and we want to go all the way,” Da Rosa told Goal.

“We have a dream [of winning the trophy] like all other teams remaining in the competition and we want to go all the way and win the crown, so we don’t want to stop now and at this stage.”

On his game plan against Chiefs, Da Rosa has stressed the importance of playing an open game insisting it helped them to get their first win in the group stage against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“For sure we will play, we did against AS Vita, where we won 1-0 in the first match in the group stage away and also as we did against Al Ahly in Egypt and we need to be disciplined and my players have enjoyed a good disciplinary record in the competition and it is good to focus on that.

“If we want to win then we have to do it as we did against AS Vita, and all we need is to win against [Chiefs] but also our focus should also be in the return leg because it is very important, I have told my players we are here to get a good result and we must focus to get a win and then shift focus to the return leg as we have to do the job at home.

“It doesn’t mean we defend a lot because in Congo we did not defend but played an open game, so we need to have balance, we need to open the game but also defend keenly, in Congo we did not defend, but we used the ball well and attacked them and I know I have players who can do it against Chiefs.

“I have good players with quality, who can play the kind of game I am asking from them and I know they will not let us down, they will keep it tight but of course we have to move forward and get the goals.”

Simba will hope to maintain the solidity they showed in the group stage, where they only conceded two goals and kept four clean sheets as goalkeepers Aishi Manula and Beno Kakolanya were used between the sticks.