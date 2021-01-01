CAF Champions League

“I've been praying for this encounter’ – Twitter reacts to Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs clash

Dennis Mabuka
Wekundu wa Msimbazi will travel to South Africa for the first leg battle before hosting Amakhosi in mid-May at Benjamin Mkapa

The Caf Champions League final quarter-final clash pitting Simba SC of Tanzania and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa against each other, has drawn mixed reactions with several fans on Twitter, describing it as "‘the clash we have been waiting for".

After their impressive display in the group stage which saw them top their group with 13 points, the Msimbazi giants were drawn to face the Premier Soccer League giants Amakhosi in the last eight.

The Tanzanian champions will travel south for the first leg tie that is expected to be played on May 14 or15 before the second leg encounter to be hosted on May 21 or 22.

Simba had an impressive run in the group stage, and topped a tough pool that included African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw and finished two points ahead of the reigning champions, the Red Devils.

On the other hand, Amakhosi made it through to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group C where they faced Wydad AC, Horoya AC, and Petro Atletico, and the Gavin Hunt-led charges managed nine points after picking up two wins, three draws, and a loss.

The draw also saw Al Ahly handed Mamelodi Sundowns as opponents, MC Alger will meet Wydad Casablanca, while CR Belouizdad of Algeria will square off against Tunisian giants Esperance.

Below is how Twitter reacted to the first-ever meeting between Simba and Chiefs in the African competition.

