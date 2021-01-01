Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to complete their march into the Caf Champions League semi-finals while Simba SC are keen to perform a big comeback when the two sides meet in a quarter-final, second leg match at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Saturday.
Following Chiefs 4-0 victory in the first leg seven days ago, they carry a huge advantage going into this clash in Dar es Salaam.
But Simba have previously overturned a 4-0 deficit in this competition and would be confident of doing that again.
Chiefs are seeking to continue making history in this competition by getting into the semi-finals for the first time ever while Simba reached the last four of the 1974 edition when the tournament was still known as the African Cup of Champions Clubs.
|Game
|Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs
|Date
|Saturday, May 22
|Time
|15:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|https://www.facebook.com/CAFCLCC
Squads & Team News
Simba will be without midfielder Jonas Mkude who has been given permission by coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa to deal with private matters.
No Simba player is suspended for Saturday's match. Da Rosa would be banking on the likes of Cletous Chama, John Bocco, Elasto Nyoni, Luis Miquissone and veteran attacker Medie Kagere to lead a huge comeback.
Amakhosi welcome back goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune who has recovered from a shoulder injury which saw him miss the last four matches across all competitions.
Khune's return completes their goalkeeping department which was hit by injuries in recent games.
The Soweto giants traveled to Tanzania without Dumisani Zuma who was injured in the first leg against Simba.
He lasted 35 minutes of the match at FNB Stadium and was replaced by Leonardo Castro who went on to score one of Chiefs' four goals.
Zimbabwean attacker Khama Billiat remains out injured with a fractured leg which could see him fail to recover before the end of the season.
Match Preview
It will be the first time for Chiefs to play a match inside a stadium with fans since March 2020.
That makes Simba bank on their supporters to create an intimidating atmosphere which could contribute to Chiefs crumbling.
The Tanzanians have not lost at home in the Champions League this season and they have put to the sword the likes of Al Ahly and AS Vita at Benjamin Mkapa.
In five games they have played in Dar es Salaam since the preliminary round this term, Simba have scored 12 goals and conceded just once.
On two occasions, they scored four goals when they beat Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum 4-0, before thrashing AS Vita 4-1 and those results might be worrisome for Chiefs.
That could give Simba confidence of a successful comeback as they need to win 4-0 and force the contest into a penalty shootout, or a 5-0 victory.
They have previously overturned a 4-0 defeat in this competition and it still stands as a 42-year comeback record in the Champions League.
The Reds of Msimbazi lost 4-0 away at Mufulira Wanderers in Zambia in the 1979 first round, first leg but turned the tables with a 5-0 victory in the home leg to progress to the second round.
Chiefs will be trying to avoid this as they return to East Africa to play a Champions League match for the first time since 1993.
The last time they were in this part of the continent in this competition was when they visited Rwandan club Kiyovu Sports in Kigali in March 1993.