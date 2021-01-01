Caf Champions League: Simba SC or Kaizer Chiefs? Kerr gives his verdict

While Wekundu wa Msimbazi topped their group, Amakhozi finished second in theirs to advance to the last eight

Dylan Kerr believes Simba SC are favourites to defeat Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-final of the Caf Champions League.

The two teams were paired together in the draw conducted on Friday. Elsewhere, Al Ahly will clash with Mamelodi Sundowns, MC Alger will meet Wydad Casablanca, and CR Belouizdad of Algeria will square off against Tunisian giants Esperance.

The former left-back has explained why he believes that Wekundu wa Msimbazi come into the two-legged affair with the upper hand.

"It is going to be tough for the two good teams; Simba are top of the Tanzania Mainland League table whilst Chiefs are struggling in PSL [and are currently ninth]," Kerr told Goal on Sunday.

"Simba are favourites [to advance] but Chiefs have been better in Caf than domestic competitions."

The former Mnyama coach has, however, explained what Amakhozi should do to get a chance of making it past the last eight.

"The best part of this competition is that it is played on the home and away basis," Kerr continued.

"Chiefs are playing at home first, and they manage to get a win, then they can make it past Simba. But it will not be a walk in the park."

The Tanzanian champions will travel south for the first leg tie that is expected to be played on May 14 or 15 before they host the second leg encounter on May 21 or 22.

Simba had an impressive run in the group stage and topped a tough pool that included African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

They finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw and topped the pool with 13 points, two more than the reigning champions, the Red Devils.

Simba will hope to maintain the solidity they showed in the group stage, where they only conceded two goals and kept four clean sheets as goalkeepers Aishi Manula and Beno Kakolanya were used between the sticks.

On the other hand, Amakhosi made it through to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group C where they faced Wydad AC, Horoya AC, and Petro Atletico.

Gavin Hunt's charges managed nine points after picking up two wins, three draws, and a loss.