Simba SC didn't give up and deserved to beat Kaizer Chiefs – Da Rosa

The French tactician also admits the Msimbazi giants had exited the competition based on their first leg defeat

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has come out to accept their dream of reaching the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League was already damaged during their first leg encounter against Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.

However, he underlined how they deserved to win based on their attitude in the second leg. The Msimbazi giants saw their fairy-tale run in this year’s competition come to an end on Saturday after losing 4-3 on aggregate to the Soweto-giants in the quarter-final stage.

Simba lost the first leg at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg 4-0 and they only managed a 3-0 win at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The French tactician has admitted their chances were dimmed during the first leg meeting because the defeat they suffered was too heavy for the opponents to overturn.

He has, however, praised his team for their fighting spirit which almost saw them overturn the result insisting if they avoided the heavy defeat in South Africa, then they could have moved to the last four of the competition.

“We are really disappointed because we have done a very wonderful performance today [Saturday] but we are not happy because we lost the qualification in the first match,” Da Rosa told Goal after the match.

“But I am very proud of my players because they showed big commitment, they were very wonderful and had a good fighting spirit, they fight until the end of the match, they didn’t give up and for sure we deserved to win.

“We had a lot of scoring opportunities to kill the game and qualify but unfortunately football sometimes is like this, if we had managed a better result in the first leg for sure we could reach the semi-finals.”

Despite failing to reach the last four, the French tactician has maintained Simba are still among the best teams in Africa following their display against Amakhosi.

“We all know that Simba is one of the best teams in Africa and we showed that today [Saturday] against Kaizer [Chiefs] but really we had done too many mistakes in the first match and the score was too heavy for the opponent but we showed today we have the level to go to the semi-finals but it was a little bit too late.”

In the match watched by 10, 000 fans, Simba took the lead in the 23rd minute after a through-ball from Chama was met by Kapombe, who in turn laid it to Bocco, and the towering striker unleashed a right-footed effort which sneaked past Bruce Bvuma’s legs into the net.

Article continues below

After the resumption, Simba knew they still needed three goals to stay in the tie, and they went 2-0 up in the 56th minute when Luis Miquissone danced through Chiefs' defence from the left wing before delivering a low cross which Bocco slotted home after it took a deflection off a Chiefs defender.

Simba then kept their hopes alive in the 86th minute after Chama danced through the Chiefs defence before placing the ball past Bvuma for the third goal, prompting a nervy ending to the fixture, although ultimately no further goals were scored.

Simba will now shift their focus into retaining the league title and winning the domestic Cup.