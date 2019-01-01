Simba protest Caf's decision to change match officials

Simba have written to Caf questioning their decision to have the match officials change for their match against TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi

Premier League side Simba Sports Club have appealed to the Confederation of African Football (Caf)'s decision to appoint Zambian referees for the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final against Democratic Republic of Congo giants Tout Puissant Mazembe.

The club formally lodged a complaint via a letter to Caf responding to the abrupt change of the match officials heading to the second leg in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

According to Caf, the referees for this tie have been changed for technical reasons.

The continental football authority replaced Bamlak Tessema Weyesa (Ethiopia), assistant referees Temesign Samuel Atango (Ethiopia) and Gilbert Cheruiyot ( ), and fourth official Peter Waweru (Kenya) with new officials.

They are, Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe, Berhe Tesfagiorgis O’Michael of Eritrea AHS, Romeo Kasengele and Audrick Nkhole of Zambia



Simba, though, have challenged this decision with the club announcing on it's social media pages that they have lodged an appealed.