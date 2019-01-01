Sim Tours secures partnership with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid

The Red and Whites have produced Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and their academy coaches are now set to be train South African teenagers

Cape Town-based sports tour agency Sim Tours has announced it has secured a partnership with LaLiga club Atletico de Madrid.

The partnership will kick off with a residential camp for aspiring footballers from March 23 to 27, 2020 in Cape Town.

Atletico To Help Nurture Teenagers

The camp will be run by the club’s academy coaches and is aimed at both boys and girls between ages 9 and 17.

Accredited Fifa match agent and director of Sim Tours, Rasthoem Simons said: “As Sim Tours, we are extremely excited at being able to bring the brand of Atletico de Madrid to . Male and Female players will be able to learn about the philosophy of one of the world’s most respected clubs.



“We will host all players in Cape Town for a week and they will be put through their paces in the shadow of the iconic Cape Town Stadium.”

A Force To Be Reckoned With

While Diego Simeone's men are globally recognised, the Atletico de Madrid women’s team have been a force to be reckoned with as well.

Regularly drawing large crowds, playing exciting football and title contenders presents Sim Tours with the perfect partner to launch its female programme.

“Atletico de Madrid’s women’s team, has won the league championship for the last three seasons and this initiative further allows us to promote women’s football by opening the camp to aspiring young female players," Simons said.



The prestigious football academy has produced the likes of Atletico de Madrid first team captain Koke, Ghanaian star Thomas Partey, now retired Fernando Torres, and ’s David de Gea amongst others.