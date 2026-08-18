Silence speaks louder than words: 'Infantino's victim' punishes him with a hidden weapon

Kevin Lamour, FIFA's former head of operations and one of its most prominent figures, chose to close his chapter at the organisation with a farewell message full of moving lines. Yet it contained not a single reference to Gianni Infantino, the president he had clashed with in a dispute that ended with his dismissal.

"RMC Sport" obtained the text Lamour sent to all FIFA staff after learning his role had been terminated. He had taken centre stage in opposing several of Infantino's directions.

Lamour lost his job after rejecting Infantino's plans. Last month, he branded the controversial "FIFA Forward" project "a one-man project".

He opened his message like this: "Unfortunately, today was my last day at FIFA," before thanking Mattias Grafström, the secretary general and the organisation's second man.

"I would like to thank Mattias for his trust," Lamour said. "His task is not easy, and he does everything in his power to protect FIFA's interests. Mattias, I apologise for sometimes putting you in difficult situations, but thank you for always understanding me, for never judging me, and for standing by me until the end."

Words of gratitude and a message summing up his stance

Lamour thanked a number of his colleagues and fellow operations chiefs at the federation. He reserved special praise for Frenchman Arsène Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, calling him "a source of inspiration".

"You breathe football and live for it without pause, and that is extremely refreshing," he added.

The former French official went on: "Thank you for giving me the chance to learn, grow and improve every day over the past two years. I was not able to leave the mark I had hoped to achieve within this organisation, and I would like to apologise for that. I am sorry if I disappointed some of you. Sometimes, even the best intentions are not enough."

Lamour also spoke of his childhood dream of living inside the atmosphere of the World Cup. FIFA had let him fulfil it, he said, thanks to his colleagues.

"You are FIFA, and without you it is nothing"

Clear appreciation ran through the message. "Finally, thank you for the hundreds of messages you have sent me over the past two weeks," Lamour said. "I did not expect that, and it truly touched my heart, more than you can imagine."

He then addressed the staff directly: "You are FIFA. And without you, FIFA is nothing."

The most telling line came at the end, and it appeared to nod to the stance he had taken in recent days. "One final point, and it is not the least important: never forget that life is not about doing the easy thing, but about doing the right thing," he said. "The vast majority of you have understood that and applied it in your work, every day. To you I offer my salute and deep respect."

A farewell message, without Infantino

Lamour signed off on an optimistic note, even as he called this a difficult phase for FIFA. "FIFA is going through a difficult period, but do not worry," he said. "Everything will end for the better. And if things are not all right, that means the end has not yet come."

One thing leapt out of the farewell, though. Gianni Infantino's name was nowhere in it.

Across a long message to all staff, Lamour never once mentioned the FIFA president. Their relationship had grown deeply tense before it ended with the French official's dismissal.

The irony? Lamour did write the name "Gianni" in the message. He meant Gianni Manca, the official responsible for the FIFA office, not Infantino.