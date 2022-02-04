Silas Nwankwo: Mjallby AIF sign Nigerian youngster from Nasarawa United

Nigerian striker Silas Nwankwo has completed a transfer to Swedish side Mjallby AIF from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit Nasarawa United.

The club, which features in the Allsvenskan league and are based in Hallevik, have confirmed the acquisition of the teenager after he signed a contract until 2025.

“Mjallby AIF is pleased to announce that 18-year-old forward Silas Nwankwo is ready for the club,” read part of the statement on the club’s official website.

“The striker has signed a contract that is valid until the 2025 season.

“Silas [Nwankwo] is from Nigeria and started playing professional football in his home country in Crown FC, which then played in the country’s second-highest division. In 2019, he left the club for the top league and Sunshine Stars.

“The stay at Sunshine only lasted one year when in 2020, he signed a three-year contract with Nasarawa United, also in the country's highest league.

“Silas comes from a successful season in Nigeria. Last year, as an 18-year-old, he made 35 appearances. During these matches, he managed to score 19 goals, gave eight assists, and guided the team to finish second on the table.

“Silas was also named “Team of the Year” in Nigeria's top team after the season.

“Silas [Nwankwo] has joined the team on Thursday and has signed a contract with Mjallby AIF until the 2025 season.”

Mjallby sports director Hasse Larsson revealed why the signed Nwankwo by stating: “It is clear if you look at his merits as an 18-year-old in a high-speaking language, it is impressive.

“But we are also impressed by his top qualities both in the wrong turn with his size, but also by his ability to manage goal chances to goal in the offensive penalty area.



"A player who will need time, so with a longer contract, we believe that Silas, in the long run, can really make a difference for the club.”

Nwankwo's heroics in front of goal last season saw him win the NPFL Golden Boot, having finished level with Charles Atshimene of Akwa United on 19 goals but with more from open play.

In a recent interview, Nwankwo revealed to GOAL why believes he plays like Cristiano Ronaldo and the reason Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are the players he would most like to line up with in the future.

“I like Cristiano Ronaldo so much and if you see some of my goals, runs, and other things, you can see that they are almost like his,” said Nwankwo.

“I try as much as possible to emulate him. When you read his stories about how he attained greatness, you would agree with me that they are inspiring enough to motivate any footballer who aspires to achieve great things.

“He (Ronaldo) is also one of the reasons I love, and still support Manchester United, and God willing, I hope to represent the Red Devils someday. Moreover, my biggest ambition is to play alongside [Marcus] Rashford and [Paul] Pogba at Old Trafford.”

Nwankwo will likely make his debut when Mjallby face Akropolis in a Svenska Cupen fixture at Strandvallen Konstgras on Sunday, February 20.