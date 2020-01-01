Sikhosana vs Baloyi, Mbesuma vs Chabalala and the best Soweto Derby battles

Goal takes a look at the interesting battles of yesteryear, involving players from both the Buccaneers and Amakhosi camps ahead of the 168th clash

The Soweto Derby clash between and enters its fifth decade on Saturday, and both teams find themselves up there with the rest of the chasing pack.

Brian Baloyi vs Jerry Sikhosana

The rivalry between Pirates and Chiefs became interesting in the mid-1990s when Jerry Sikhosana and Brian Baloyi were both at the peak of their careers.

Sikhosana gave Baloyi and Chiefs a torrid time - although he actually never got to score too many goals in the Soweto Derby.

One memorable moment for the battle between Sikhosana and Baloyi is the 1996 Bobsave Super Bowl hat-trick scored against Baloyi in Pirates' 4-1 win over Chiefs.

In fact, this is still a record - no player has scored a hat-trick in any of the previous Soweto Derby matches since Sikhosana's days.

Sikhosana bowed out having scored seven goals against Baloyi in the Soweto Derby, and he's still respected for his contribution to South African football.

Collins Mbesuma vs Tonic Chabalala

Mbesuma took the by storm soon after his arrival in the PSL, scoring a whopping 34 goals across all competitions in his second season with Chiefs before leaving for Portsmouth.

However, while Mbesuma was a striker of note and had scored against all the teams except Pirates.

The one player who made this possible for the Buccaneers was Tonic Chabalala who was tasked with the responsibility of man-marking Mbesuma.

This was the rise of Chabalala as Mbesuma was the talk of the town at the time and he was given all the credit for stopping the now AmaTuks striker.

Pollen Ndlanya vs Williams Okpara

Ndlanya is a former Pirates and Chiefs striker, but it was during his time at Naturena that he lit up the Soweto Derby.

He had two stints with Amakhosi before joining the Buccaneers in the twilight of his career in 2000.

But the one player who knows him very well is none other than former goalkeeper Okpara.

The former international was not the tallest of goalkeepers but he was definitely among the best and had to work hard to stop Ndlanya from scoring against him.

It may be hard for Okpara to forget how Ndlanya found his way past the Pirates defence and score a brace during the 1998 Rothmans Cup semi-finals at FNB Stadium.