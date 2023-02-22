Sikhakhane: Former Orlando Pirates defender signs new AmaZulu FC deal amid Kaizer Chiefs link

GOAL understands that former Orlando Pirates defender Thembela Sikhakhane has signed a new contract at AmaZulu FC.

Sikhakhane is one of Usuthu's key defenders

Amakhosi were credited with an interest in him

The hard-running player joined Usuthu from Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED?: The experienced right-back's previous contract with Usuthu was due to expire at the end of the current season.

Sikhakhane was linked with Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the recent PSL mid-season transfer with the Naturena-based giants believed to be keen to sign the 30-year-old player.

GOAL has now learned that the Ulundi-born star has signed a new two-year deal with the KwaZulu-Natal giants.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Yes, he is staying put. It is a two-year extension," a source told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sikhakhane has spent five-and-a-half years with AmaZulu having initially spent the first three campaigns with the club on loan from Pirates.

The Buccaneers had signed the hard-running player from Lamontville Golden Arrows in 2016 and he helped Bafana Bafana clinch the Cosafa Cup in the same year.

He made 10 appearances in the PSL for Bucs during the 2016-17 season before being loaned out to AmaZulu.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SIKHAKHANE?: The hard-working player and his AmaZulu teammates will take on Royal AM in a KwaZulu-Natal Derby clash on Saturday.