'Sign him up!' - Leyton Orient fans excited as Yaya Toure pictured at club's training ground

The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder was pictured in the English fourth tier club's kit, sparking wild speculation among supporters

There have been many unexpected sights in this most unusual football season, but few come close to seeing Yaya Toure in the training kit of English fourth tier side Leyton Orient.

The former and midfielder is currently on the books of Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai, however their season is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unable to travel and currently based in London, Toure trained with the League Two side on Friday to maintain his fitness before he can travel abroad to continue his playing career.

Nevertheless, the sight of one of the greatest midfielders in recent years donning the kit of a League Two club and taking to the training field was enough to set tongues wagging on social media, with Orient fans stunned by the sight of Toure in action in their colours.

Many asked the club if they were going to sign the three-time Premier League winner, who has also enjoyed success in the , and African Cup of Nations, and even at 37 years old could reasonably be expected to perform well in the English lower divisions.

One bemused supporter wrote on Twitter: "Either the Orient media team's Photoshop skills have gone through the roof or we've officially entered the twilight zone."

👀 Who have we got here then?



It's only three-time Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and African Cup of Nations winner Yaya Touré.



There he is look, in his Leyton Orient top at training this morning.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/nvX99rro4Y — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 24, 2020

Another hopeful fan suggested: "Would be so amazing if a player like that, who doesn't need the money and could play for the pleasure of it really, on a salary in keeping with the rest of the squad, signed up with Orient."

Another said: "Sign him up. I’m not joking", while a fellow Orient fan asked: "What have we gotta do to get Yaya Toure to sign for the Os? I know he's probably only there to keep his fitness up, he's not 'on trial' but it'd be bloody awesome if there was a way to convince him to sign. That'd be bigger than the time we signed Peter Shilton."

One witty commenter suggested Orient should retire the No.42 - Toure's chosen shirt number - on the back of this, referencing Birmingham City's bizarre choice to honour departing teenager Jude Bellingham by no longer giving a squad player the No.22.

Toure previously played in English football with Manchester City from 2010 to 2018, scoring 59 goals in 230 Premier League appearances.

He won the Premier League in 2012, 2014 and 2018, along with two FA Cups and two League Cups, after signing from Barcelona, where he was part of the 2009 UEFA Champions League winners and two La Liga champion squads.

He also helped win the 2015 African Cup of Nations, and last year earned promotion to the Chinese top flight with Qingdao Huanghai.