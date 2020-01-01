Sifiso Hlanti: Kaizer Chiefs target joins Swallows FC

The Bafana Bafana left-back has resurfaced at the Dube Birds, a day after Amakhosi released him

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has confirmed the signing of former defender Sifiso Hlanti.

The 30-year-old had been training with for just over a month, hoping to land a contract had the Soweto giants’ transfer ban been lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

But after CAS threw out Chiefs’ appeal, the club released Hlanti, together with goalkeeper Brandon Peterson and midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange who were also training at Naturena.

More teams

The length of Hlanti’s Swallows contract is however yet to be made known.

“Welcome to the Birds Nest Hlanthi,” Mogashoa announced on social media.

🖊 welcome to the Birds Nest Hlanthi @Moroka_Swallows pic.twitter.com/HV2PjS2Vo1 — David Mogashoa (@DavidMVM) November 3, 2020

Hlanti joins a host of other players including Keagan Ritchie, ex- star Thabo Matlaba, Ruzaigh Gamildien and Sammy Seabi who have joined Swallows for the 2020/21 season.

The Dube Birds have been one of the most active clubs on the transfer market, signing at least 14 new players.

The Soweto side has also extended loan deals of Kaizer Chiefs quartet, Given Thibedi, Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala and Itumeleng Shopane.

Hlanti could make his Swallows debut when they visit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila for a Premier Soccer League match on Wednesday as they seek to build on a draw and victory they had recorded in their campaign so far.

It is not yet clear where Peterson and Nange are headed to after they were allowed to join teams of their choice by Chiefs.

After failing in their CAS appeal, Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt is working with the players he inherited from former coach Ernst Middendorp.

Article continues below

The former Bidvest Wits coach had hoped to sign Hlanti, Peterson and Nange, all of whom he coached at the now-defunct side.

The tactician’s hands are tied in the transfer market as he witnesses a Chiefs blunt strikeforce with forwards yet to score goals in four games as chief striker Samir Nurkovic is out injured.

Also a jittery defence, easily unlocked by Sundowns and Pirates, is another concern for Hunt.