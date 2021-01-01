Sifama: Kaizer Chiefs teenager reunited with Middendorp after Maritzburg United loan move

The Team of Choice’s transfer activity continued as they completed another deadline day signing

Kaizer Chiefs have sent midfielder Keletso Sifama to Maritzburg United on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 17-year-old arrives in KwaZulu-Natal after making just three appearances for Chiefs in all competitions this season.

At Maritzburg, he will be reunited with former Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp, who handed him his Premier Soccer League debut against Polokwane City in August 2020.

“Striker Keletso Sifama has moved to Maritzburg United on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season. We wish the youngster all of the best during his spell at United,” Chiefs announced the loan deal.

Maritzburg also confirmed the arrival of the South Africa youth international.

“The club is delighted to welcome Keletso Sifama on loan from Kaizer Chiefs until the end of the season. Welcome to the Team Of Choice, Keletso,” the club said.

After Sifama struggled to command regular playing minutes at Chiefs, it remains to be seen if Middendorp will invest faith in the teenager with more game time in Maritzburg’s fight against relegation.

The teenage star will be fighting for a place in midfield against seasoned players like Daylon Claasen, Daniel Morgan, Keagan Buchanan, and Travis Graham, who are all regulars.

The acquisition of Sifama underlined a busy day for Maritzburg who were trying to beat Monday’s transfer deadline.

Earlier in the day, the Team of Choice announced the signing of right-back Dusan Stevic from Serbian Super Liga side FK Napredak Krusevac on an 18-month deal.

During this transfer period, Maritzburg’s bid to fortify their squad amid the fight against relegation also saw them recently signing goalkeeper Marcelo Engelhardt from Eintracht Braunschweig, who are campaigning in the German 2. Bundesliga.

Engelhardt has already made two appearances for Maritzburg so far, one in a Premier Soccer League match and another in the Nedbank Cup 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United.

The Team of Choice are second from bottom with nine points from 15 games.

Their number of points are the same as basement side Black Leopards who have played a game fewer.

Deadline day signings Sifama and Stevic could make their debut when Maritzburg host Orlando Pirates in a league match on February 27.