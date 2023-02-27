Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is hoping that his side can tempt midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi into signing a deal with them.

Truter expressed his desire to sign Vilakazi

Sekhukhune coach thinks midfielder would lift his side

The 33-year-old is currently training with Truter’s team

WHAT HAPPENED? Truter admitted that it would be a huge boost for his team if they sign the experienced former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, who is currently training with them after being released by TS Galaxy in January.

The midfielder was tipped to link up with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahli after the ex-Sundowns coach defended him over claims that he lacked commitment by Galaxy tactician Sead Ramovic.

The player had his contract terminated over what the club termed “a lack of regular game time on the part of the player”, with Ramovic insisting he did not show commitment. This led to a war of words with Mosimane, who described Vilakazi as a “true professional on and off the field.”

Vilakazi defended himself last week, saying his mind was preoccupied with his daughter’s illness and that he was surprised by the tone and sentiments of the Galaxy coach, who already knew about the situation.

With the player exploring his options, Truter hopes that he will choose his side, which would be a big plus, given his experience and winning attitude.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Look Vila [Vilakazi], at the moment is a case of both parties assessing. With what happened at his previous club, he also doesn’t just want to go to any club,” said Truter as quoted by iDiski Times.

“He has to make sure it fits him and at the same time, with any player that comes in, we have to make sure that he fits the profile that we are looking for as well.

“But Vila is a good professional. He has been training well, scoring in games and in training as well but he will be a definite plus to have in the squad. I’m saying it’s a plus but like I said, now it’s both parties that have to agree.

“You understand he is a bit cautious with just signing on the dotted line and joining a club with what happened to him. So, he is also assessing the situation and seeing what we are all about.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi featured sparingly for Galaxy after joining from Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of this season, making 10 appearances, most of them from the bench.

The five-time PSL winner could add more depth and experience to Sekhukhune, who have the likes of Daniel Cardoso, Philani Zulu, Linda Mntambo and Ali Sangare at the club.

WHAT’S NEXT? With no major offers reported for the 33-year-old so far, he could opt to join Truter’s side until the end of the season, when he can assess his options.