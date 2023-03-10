Sibusiso Vilakazi made his Sekhukhune United debut as Babina Noko advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarter-final on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Vilakazi came on in the 83rd minute to replace Vusumzi Mncube in the Round of 16 tie which Sekhukhune won 2-0 against lower league side Cape Town Spurs.

The former Mamelodi Sudnowns star did not have much time to make an impact and was only involved in a few touches as the home side saw out the game.

Vilakazi came on when Sekhukhune were already leading 2-0 following first-half strikes from Sepana Letsoalo and Roderick Kabwe with Brandon Truter’s men holding on to claim the win.

The 33-year-old had impressed Truter when he started training with the club following his exit from TS Galaxy in January with the tactician expressing his desire to sign him before he sealed the deal this month.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Vila is a good professional. He has been training well, scoring in games and in training as well but he will be a definite plus to have in the squad,” Truter said last month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi left Galaxy under a cloud with coach Sead Ramovic claiming he lacked commitment although the player later responded by saying he was not in the right frame of mind due to his daughter’s illness.

His exit led to a war of words between Ramovic and former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who questioned the reasons for his departure, but the player, who made 10 appearances for Galaxy, most of them from the bench, was not distracted.

His signing will bolster Sekhukhune’s midfield which has the likes of Daniel Cardoso, Philani Zulu, Linda Mntambo and Ali Sangare.

WHAT’S NEXT? Vilakazi will hope to start his first match for the club when they host Chippa United in the PSL on March 18.