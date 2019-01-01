Sibusiso Mthethwa content at newly-promoted Stellenbosch despite Kaizer Chiefs's reported interest

The 28-year-old is believed to be on Amakhosi's radar after helping Stellies to PSL promotion

Stellenbosch defender Sibusiso Mthethwa may reportedly be on the radar of , but he remains committed to his current club.

Mthethwa was a stalwart of the Stellies team which earned promotion to the South African top-flight by virtue of winning the National First Division (NFD) this past weekend, and already there are reports suggesting that the star could be snapped up by more high-profile clubs.

However, with Amakhosi believed to be looming according to reports, the player has still managed to keep a level head and has reaffirmed his commitment to the Western Cape-based outfit.

“I’m focused on the team I’m with right with now, so I have to respect the team I’m with now,” Mthethwa was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi .

“We have just won the championship and I’m still focused on the club. I’m happy where I am. Only God knows what will happen in the future,” he added.

“Glory to God as he is the one who has been with us as we have been praying hard. It was not easy but at the end of the day, we deserved it as we have been the most consistent team,” he continued.

“At one stage it looked very difficult and that we are not winning but we came back strong in the end. That’s why I give glory to God,” Mthethwa said of Stellenbosch’s rise to the .

Meanwhile, Chiefs have been on a mass clear-out of late as they look to build for the next season already.

Chiefs most recently released Bhongolethu Jayiya, who followed the likes of Hendrick Ekstein, Gustavo Paez, Virgil Vries and Khotso Malope out the door at Naturena.