Sibusiso Khumalo: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender joins TS Sporting

The Mpumalanga-based first division outfit has completed the signing of former Amakhosi defender

After struggling to secure a new football home, former defender Sbusiso Khumalo has finally secured a deal with GladAfrica Championship outfit TS .

Khumalo previously trained with in an aim to secure a deal, but he failed to impress coach Gavin Hunt and CEO Jose Ferreira told Goal that the former left-back had left the club.

In addition, the National First Division (NFD) side’s general manager Vusi Ntimane confirmed to Goal on Monday that the left-back has been signed together with former defender Vukile Mngqibisa and Thobela Sikhakhane.

"We have signed Kamohelo Sithole [on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns], Thobela Sikhakhane [on loan from ], Sbusiso Khumalo, Charles Hambira [from Thura Magic in Namibia], Wesley Katijeo, Mpho Maruping, Ranga Chivaviro, Petros Ngebo and Vukile Mgqibisa," Ntimane told Goal.

“Those are the players we have signed and we registered them with the ."

After joining Amakhosi from SuperSport United in 2016, the 29-year-old full-back could not impress at Naturena before his contract was terminated.

Subsequent to his departure from the Soweto giants in August 2018, the former Moroka Swallows player joined Cape Town in the NFD.

However, he left the Mother City-based club and joins the Mpumalanga-based club on a free transfer as he hopes to revive his football career.