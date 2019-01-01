Sibusiso Khumalo: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender joins TS Sporting
After struggling to secure a new football home, former Kaizer Chiefs defender Sbusiso Khumalo has finally secured a deal with GladAfrica Championship outfit TS Sporting.
Khumalo previously trained with Bidvest Wits in an aim to secure a deal, but he failed to impress coach Gavin Hunt and CEO Jose Ferreira told Goal that the former Mamelodi Sundowns left-back had left the club.
In addition, the National First Division (NFD) side’s general manager Vusi Ntimane confirmed to Goal on Monday that the left-back has been signed together with former Polokwane City defender Vukile Mngqibisa and Thobela Sikhakhane.
"We have signed Kamohelo Sithole [on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns], Thobela Sikhakhane [on loan from Orlando Pirates], Sbusiso Khumalo, Charles Hambira [from Thura Magic in Namibia], Wesley Katijeo, Mpho Maruping, Ranga Chivaviro, Petros Ngebo and Vukile Mgqibisa," Ntimane told Goal.
“Those are the players we have signed and we registered them with the PSL."
After joining Amakhosi from SuperSport United in 2016, the 29-year-old full-back could not impress at Naturena before his contract was terminated.
Subsequent to his departure from the Soweto giants in August 2018, the former Moroka Swallows player joined Ajax Cape Town in the NFD.
However, he left the Mother City-based club and joins the Mpumalanga-based club on a free transfer as he hopes to revive his football career.