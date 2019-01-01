Siboniso Gaxa threatens to spill beans about former club Kaizer Chiefs

The former Amakhosi player is still unhappy with how his contract was terminated by the Soweto giants

Ex- defender Siboniso 'Pa' Gaxa has threatened to expose his former club.

The 35-year-old helped Amakhosi win two Premier Soccer League ( ) titles, Nedbank Cup and MTN8 Cup during his four-year spell with the Soweto giants.

Gaxa parted ways with Chiefs in June 2016 and the experienced player stated that he was unfairly released while he still had an existing contract with the club.



"I'm going to drop one of the biggest bombs ever in this country. We need to change how football is run in , it can't be run like this," Gaxa told Daily Sun.

The former South Africa international opened a case against Chiefs which was lodged to the South African Football Association (Safa)'s arbitration.



However, the case has dragged on for a long time with no resolution, but Gaxa is not losing hope.

"Obviously, I still have a case against them (Chiefs) and it's still in existence. But I don't want to dwell too much on that at the moment," the former SuperSport United player added.

"I am going to drop a bomb one day and that bomb will be a sign of a change," he concluded.

Since leaving Chiefs, Gaxa has played for and Cape Town in the PSL.

He recently graduated from Wits University with a degree in political science and social studies.