Sibisi reveals huge Kaizer Chiefs regret

The former Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg striker is still going strong at the age of 39 for KwaZulu-Natal third tier side Umvoti

Well-travelled marksman Diyo Sibisi has revealed the biggest regret of his career - not playing for Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.



Sibisi made his initial inroads into the professional game with former top-flight club Free State Stars, and earned himself a move to Mamelodi Sundowns for the 2008/09 season.

But he struggled for game-time and moved on to Ajax Cape Town, where he played under Muhsin Ertugral.

Sibisi has now revealed that Ertugral had wanted to take him with to Kaizer Chiefs after the coach had joined Amakhosi. But it never materialised and Sibisi has admitted his disappointment, in an interview with FarPost:

“It was my wish, you know the biggest derby in South Africa is the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. It was my dream to play in that game, but it never happened," he said.

“I think it is one big sad part of my football career because it was top on my wish list. I remember when Muhsin Ertugral was still at Chiefs, he wanted me there and I don’t know how that move fell through.

"It was almost a done deal, so that hurt me a lot because I really wanted to play for one of the Soweto giants."

The stocky, powerful marksman had a good stint with Maritzburg United, where he scored 18 league goals in two seasons.

Looking back on his time at Sundowns, he offered some insight as to why it never worked out:

“When it comes to playing football it was not easy to play, because there were a lot of players and it was up to the coach to decide who he wanted to play," he said.

"I think my stay at Sundowns didn’t go as I planned because it was for a short period of time, I wish I had stayed a bit more.

“I would have loved to be given a chance to play and score goals for the team. I was not given enough chance to prove myself and also the fact that the coach then (Henri Michel) didn’t stay long and after he left things got messed up."

Sibisi also played for Mpumalanga Black Aces, Pretoria University and Uthongathi.