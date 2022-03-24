Sibisi reveals how he impressed Bafana Bafana coach Broos ahead of Guinea and France clashes

South Africa international Nkosinathi Sibisi has disclosed how he caught Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' eye ahead of the team's matches against Guinea and France.

Bafana will take on Guinea's National Elephants in Belgium on Friday, before travelling to Lille where they are scheduled to square off with world champions France next week Tuesday.

The 1996 African champions will be using the two international friendly games as preparation for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“I bring speed, I read the game well and I am aggressive when need is, and I really think that is what caught coach Hugo Broos’ eye," Sibisi told South African Football Association media on Thursday.

“Guinea did well in the Africa Cup of Nations and they have a great squad. They are very physical, while the French are more technically superior, and we are not going to have it easy out there.”

Sibisi has established himself as one of the top central defenders in the country and he has been constantly linked with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

The tough-tackling player plans on playing to his strengths if given a chance to play against Guinea or France and he feels that sharing his room with Sundowns centre back Rushine De Reuck has helped him adjust to the national team set-up.

“I always take a step back and observe. This is a national level, and at club level as captain, the playing fields are very different," he continued.

"Rooming with Rushine De Reuck assists in getting into the zone, we learn from each other and share our visions and dreams of what we want to do on the pitch."

Sibisi made his Bafana debut against Uganda in a friendly match in June last year.