Sibisi: Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns to Bafana Bafana defender? Golden Arrows respond

The Buccaneers are said to be keen to sign the tough tackling defender ahead of the 2021/22 campaign which is expected to start next month

Lamontville Golden Arrows have responded to reports indicating their captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is set to join PSL giants Orlando Pirates.

The 25-year-old player was one of the most outstanding players in the PSL during the 2020/21 season which saw him being handed Abafana Bes'thende's club captaincy.

Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are believed to be interested in the new Bafana Bafana international, who made his debut for South Africa against Uganda in a friendly last month.

According to Sowetan, Pirates have tabled a good offer and Arrows are keen to sell him.

“Arrows are keen to sell now because of the offer Pirates tabled compared to what Sundowns have put in the past,” a source told the publication.

“Even though it is not clear how much they have put on the table, it is a good offer and Arrows are happy about it and will sell.”

When contacted for a comment by the same publication, Arrows team manager Nonceba Madlala insisted that she has not been informed of any movement involving the players.

“You can speak to our media officer [Vusimusi Vilakazi] about that. I have not been told anything about that,” Madlala said.

While Pirates football administrator Floyd Mbele explained that was not aware of the deal as he is currently on leave.

Reports linking Sibisi with Pirates intensified after his former coach at Arrows, Mandla Ncikazi, joined Pirates' technical team last month.

Ncikazi brought out the best in Sibisi as Arrows achieved their highest finish in the PSL after they finished fourth in the recent campaign.

Sibisi made 27 appearances in the league and he also featured in the Nedbank Cup as Abafana Bes'thende succumbed to a 5-4 defeat to AmaZulu FC following a 1-1 draw in a Round of 32 match.

Pirates have already signed midfielder Goodman Mosele, defender-come-midfielder Kwanda Mngonyama, winger Monnapule Saleng, and defender-come-midfielder Bandile Shandu in the current transfer window.

The Buccaneers are expected to make more signings having been linked with Arrows goalkeeper Sifisi Mlungwana, Highlands Park winger Lefa Mogaila and Baroka FC striker Evidence Makgopa.

Bucs will take their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs on in the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup clash at Orlando Stadium on August 1.