Sibisi or Gordinho? - Orlando Pirates start search for ex-Bafana Bafana captain Hlatshwayo replacement

The two defenders could be on Bucs' radar as the club looks to reinforce its defence which conceded 28 goals from 30 PSL matches this term

Orlando Pirates have tasked top local agent Mike Makaab with finding them a replacement for Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo.



The experienced centre-back parted ways with Pirates this week having spent two seasons with the Soweto giants and the club has now begun its search for his replacement.



Maakab, who represents centre-backs Lorenzo Gordinho and Nkosinathi Sibisi, has divulged that he has held talks with Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza over one or two possible transfers.



"We have met with the chairman. We have discussed one or two possible moves and again we had a very interesting discussion," Makaab told Gagasi FM.



"I hope that over the next week or so we can have a little bit of an in-depth discussion about a certain player were are currently talking to the chairman about.



"Yes, we are looking for a defender for Pirates locally and we also looking for a defender outside the borders."



Gordinho - a former Kaizer Chiefs player - is currently a free agent after leaving Danish outfit Viborg and Makaab has indicated that his client is open to coming back to South Africa.



“Lorenzo’s contract has come to an end, and it’s highly unlikely that it will be renewed at Viborg," Makaab told SABC.



"We are looking for opportunities for Lorenzo both here in South Africa and abroad – he’s open to returning home, but also open to staying in Europe if the right offer presents itself."



Gordinho, 28, is a former Pirates academy player and he has played for South Africa several times having been part of the Bafana Bafana squad which participated in the 2017 Cosafa Cup in North West.



Meanwhile, Pirates have been credited with an interest in Sibisi since last season and Maakab has pointed out that the Lamontville Golden Arrows captain is looking for a new challenge.



“We’ve only had perennial discussions with Arrows as to what his next step is. Sibisi is one of the players I would like to chat to the chairlady [Mato Madlala] about – in an ideal world if there’s a possibility of a good move for him, he’d like that," Makaab told SABC.



“But again, he is contracted to Arrows, he is their captain and he is happy at the club. It’s not that he is unhappy at the club, it’s just that sometimes in a player’s career, he is looking for new challenges and a new environment – that is the case with Sibisi.”



The PSL transfer window will officially open on July 1.