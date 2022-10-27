Sibisi insists he'll take Orlando Pirates' next penalty ahead of Soweto Derby despite AmaZulu FC miss

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has insisted that he will take the team's next penalty ahead of this weekend's Soweto Derby.

Sibisi caused a stir on social media after he missed a penalty

The Bafana star made it known that Bucs are competing for the PSL title

He also warned that they cannot afford to underestimate Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old caused a stir on social media after he missed a penalty as the Buccaneers dropped points in their 1-1 draw against AmaZulu FC on October 14.

Some argued that Kermit Erasmus or Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo should have taken the penalty instead of Sibisi after the Premier Soccer League match which was played at Orlando Stadium.

Despite Pirates' having been backed as the favourites coming into the Soweto Derby based on their current form, Sibisi warned that they need to be cautious and also stressed the importance of winning the game because they are competing for the PSL title.

WHAT DID SIBISI SAY? “Definitely, I will take the next one, penalties are part of the game. Sometimes you score and sometimes you miss," Sibisi told the media.

“In any derby, form counts for nothing. Kaizer Chiefs are a big team and we can’t write them off simply because they have been struggling with form.

“If they get a result against us, we will be talking a different story. So, we have to take the game seriously and I’ve seen the guys at training their attitudes are positive and hopefully, we will get positive results," he added.

“I think it is important for us to be consistent in the league because that’s what we are actually fighting for, the championship.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sibisi has been an integral part of Pirates' defence which has impressed this season and the former Golden Arrows star has picked up several Man of the Match accolades.

The Buccaneers have kept seven clean sheets from 12 league matches. Only Richards Bay have conceded fewer goals (three) than Bucs who have conceded six goals.

The Pirates defence could be key to the team's win over Chiefs.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SIBISI AND PIRATES? Bucs have turned their attention to the Soweto Derby clash and Sibisi is among those who will be making their debut appearance in this iconic fixture.

Pirates are winless in their last three competitive games against Chiefs and they will be hoping to defeat Amakhosi for the first time since January 2021.