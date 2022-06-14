Sibisi: Bafana Bafana defender opens up about Orlando Pirates move

The tough-tackling player believes his big move to the Houghton-based giants will help grow his career

New Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has made it known that he is ready to compete for his place in the team's starting line-up.



The South Africa international completed his transfer to the Soweto giants from Lamontville Golden Arrows on Monday and he is looking forward to competing with fellow centre-backs Happy Jele, Olisa Ndah, Kwanda Mngonyama and Ntsikelelo Nyauza.



“Competition will always be there, even at Arrows there was competition. I was fighting for a place with Matome Mathiane and Thabani Zuke, so it would not be the first time,” Sibisi told Sowetan.



“But it is up to you as a player how badly you want to play. I’m not concerned about it; when you are a professional player you must always be ready for competition wherever you go.



“Competition always helps you to up your game. So, it is not something which gives me any sleepless nights.”



The 26-year-old player, who established himself as one of the top central defenders in the PSL during his time with Arrows, promised to show more of the same at the club he grew up supporting.



“The move will help me grow my career, everyone at home supports Pirates and I grew up supporting the club. I will do my best and do a job which many know me for and the one that got me signed here," he continued.



"Other things will follow. So it is not about other people, but continuing working hard as a team and the glory days will return at the Buccaneers.



"Everyone is excited about the move. I’m happy to have joined this team, and as a player you also want to progress."



Having started his career at Arrows as a reserve team player before going on to become a first-team regular, Sibisi made 100 appearances in the PSL and scored three times for the KwaZulu-Natal side.



"I would like to thank Golden Arrows. They know they will always be in my heart for giving me a chance to show my talent," he added.



“But the hard work starts now as you have said there is a lot of competition, so I need to push and work hard to get my chance.”