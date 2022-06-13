Sibisi and Xoki: Orlando Pirates complete signings of Golden Arrows and AmaZulu defenders
Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signings of Nkosinathi Sibisi from Golden Arrows and Thapelo Xoki from AmaZulu.
The move for the two defenders will be made official once the transfer window is opened.
"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Golden Arrows for the transfer of Nkosinathi Sibisi," the Soweto giants announced on Monday.
"The Buccaneers have agreed [on] a deal with Abafana Bes’thende, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Orlando Stadium when the transfer window re-opens on July 1st.
"Pirates can also confirm the signing of another defender, 27-year-old Tapelo Xoki joins the club from AmaZulu in a deal that sees Gabadinho Mhango moving to Usuthu."
The announcement by the Sea Robbers comes after they confirmed that Thulani Hlatshwayo was leaving the club.
Regarded as one of the best defenders in the country now, Xoki – who joined the Durban club in 2014 - made 38 appearances for Usuthu last season.
He established himself as a reliable and consistent defender and played a critical role when they finished second – and earned a Caf Champions League ticket – in the 2020/21 season.
On the other hand, Golden Arrows wished their departing defender – who made 24 appearances for them – well in his new endeavours.
"Bodlela, we've watched you grow and will continue to view from afar as you take on your new venture," the club announced.
"Thank you for your services to the Green and Gold over the years."
With his impressive performances for the Abafana bes’thende, rumours surfaced that Mamelodi Sundowns were also interested in him - in a bid to replace Ricardo Nascimento, but it is Bucs who have finally won the transfer race.