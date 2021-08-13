Sibisi and Makhubela: Golden Arrows comment on reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates targets

Abafana Bes'thende could reportedly lose their key players in the current transfer window with PSL giants believed to be keen to sign them

Lamontville Arrows head coach Lehlohonolo Seema has addressed reports linking Nkosinathi Sibisi with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The 25-year-old defender was one of the most understanding defenders in the PSL last season and he captained Abafana Bes'thende to a fourth spot finish in the league.

Sundowns' senior coach Steve Komphela - a former Arrows head coach - is believed to be keen to reunite with Sibisi.

While other reports have indicated that Sibisi is viewed as a possible replacement for the ageing Happy Jele at Pirates where he would reunite with his former coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Seema, who replaced Ncikazi as Abafana Bes'thende head coach last month, did not rule out the possibility of losing the talented player.

“Sibisi is still our player and you saw him in the [KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Cup]," Seema said on Daily Sun.

"Someone said I played him because there are rumours about him and I said no as far as I’m concerned, Sibisi is still our player and still with us,” said Seema.

“Of course, I’m not ruling anything out because this is football. Anything can happen. But one thing for sure I’m preparing for the season with Sibisi.”

Sibisi played 28 matches across all competitions for Arrows last season and he made his international debut for Bafana Bafana against Uganda in a friendly match in June this year.

His teammate Ntsako Makhubela missed Arrows' clash against AmaZulu FC last weekend and there have reports suggesting that he is set to leave the Durban-based side.

Pirates and Chiefs have both been credited with an interest in the skillful winger, who was one of Arrows' best attackers last season.

However, Seema indicated that Makhubela missed the match against AmaZulu due to injury with the player having scored three times and provided two assists in the league last term.

“The medical team will guide us. There are still certain aspects of the training sessions that he’s not taking part with the full team,” the Mosotho tactician concluded.

The 27-year-old played for the Pirates academy and reserve team, before being released by the club after a loan spell with Real Kings in the National First Division in 2018.

Arrows are scheduled to face SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarter-final match on Saturday.