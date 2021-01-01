Sibaya: Bafana Bafana need coach who can grind out results

The former players with 62 caps believes a coach with a mind for results is what is required ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

Former South Africa midfielder MacBeth Sibaya believes Safa should hire a Bafana Bafana coach ready to grind out results if they are serious about qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Five days ago, Safa announced they will unveil the new Bafana Bafana coach next week and this came after Hugo Broos and Benni McCarthy reportedly emerged as the favourites to take the coaching job in recent days.

Safa is under pressure to find a replacement for Molefi Ntseki, who was dismissed after failing to guide Bafana to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals last month and Sibaya, who managed 62 caps with the national team, believes the team should go for a coach who can grind out results right away.

“I think we need to find a coach who can grind for results so that we qualify for the competitions that are coming since that is what we want. Bafana need someone to pull magic right away because we need to qualify through all the problems,” Sibaya said as quoted by KickOff.

“It shouldn’t matter whether the coach is local or foreign because what matters are the results. I believe anyone who will come in with a short program of getting results will be suited for the job, not someone with a long-term plan.

“Anyone who can also come in with a finder-finder plan for these forthcoming qualifiers is what we need because there is no time for a long-term plan. We need an immediate plan since we are in this situation where we need to compete and qualify now for the World Cup.

“In any case, we have been operating on a ‘finder-finder’ basis like the guys who play dice. You might come good or come bad that way. That plan doesn’t guarantee you results because it is just hoping for luck.

"Luck shouldn’t be what we depend on but rather something that finds you along the way depending on how you work.

“I am not saying we are not capable but realistically I think whatever the plan is, it is too late now for next year's World Cup so we must just take chances if we want to qualify.”

In a recent interview, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said they have reached an agreement with the new coach, who will now be announced next week.

"We have concluded and finalized all the outstanding matters and we will announce the new coach next week,” Motlanthe said.

“The two parties [Safa and new coach] have resolved all matters and what remains now is to officially announce him next week."

South Africa are drawn in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, together with Ghana, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe.