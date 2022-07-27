Sibanyoni and Margeman: SuperSport United raid Mamelodi Sundowns for two more players

Matsatsantsa have now signed three players from their Tshwane giants in the current PSL transfer window

SuperSport United have snapped up the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Thabang Sibanyoni and Grant Margeman.

Margeman, who is an attacking midfielder by trade, spent last season on loan at Swallows and he will be hoping to get regulare game time at Matsatsantsa.

While forward Sibanyoni played a major role in helping the University of Pretoria finish in the second spot in the NFD in the 2021-22 season while on loan from Sundowns.

SuperSport issued the following statement regarding the two players - two days after the club announced the signing of goalkeeper Ricardo Goss from Sundowns on a two-year loan deal.

"SuperSport United is pleased to confirm the signatures of Grant Margeman on a two-year loan and Thabang Sibanyoni on a one-year-loan deals respectively," a club statement read.

"The pair joined Matsatsantsa from rivals Mamelodi Sundowns."

Margeman, who was nurtured in the Ajax Cape Town academy, is excited about joining the three-time PSL champions following his successful loan spell with Swallows.

“It’s a great privilege to join a team like SuperSport United and I feel honoured to be part of this club. I feel that it’s a step in the right direction in my career right now and I want to do my best," he said.

"Last season I felt that I had a decent season with Swallows FC, but I am going to work on improving on the stats side, which includes scoring goals and getting more assists and helping the club to win games.”

While Sibanyoni, who was part of the Bafana Bafana squad which won the 2021 Cosafa Cup, made it known that he aims to be in the top 10 goal-scoring-list this season.

“I am happy to join this great club. I have always wanted to prove that I can score goals in the Premier Soccer League, that’s why I am so excited to join SuperSport United," he said.

"My ambitions are to score more goals and hopefully be in the top 10 goal-scoring-list this season."