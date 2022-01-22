Shozi: Former Mamelodi Sundowns player found

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has confirmed TS Galaxy midfielder Khayelihle Shozi, on loan at JDR Stars, has been found after he went missing for two and a half months.

He last featured in a competitive match on September 18, JDR’s National First Division home game against Cape Town All Stars in which he was shown a red card by referee Victor Gomes.

A former South Africa Under-23, Sundowns and SuperSport United player, Shozi is reportedly going through a difficult period in his life.

“Thank you so much to all who thought of us, attempted helping us, those who assisted indeed,” Kompohela tweeted.

“The boy has been found apparently. Hoping indeed he’s okay to receive further intervention to assist him [to] regain his dignity and self-esteem.”

Thank you so much to all who thought of us, attempted helping us, those who assisted indeed. The boy has been found apparently. Hoping indeed he’s okay to receive further intervention to assist him regain his DIGNITY and self esteem 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/s21wJ8WyNs pic.twitter.com/NjCmOLH1VA — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) January 22, 2022

In the video posted by Khompela, Pinetown-born Shozi is seen held by two members of the South African Police Services.

In recent days, calls for the search of the midfielder had grown louder, with Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena being one of the high-profile figures pleading for the safe return of the player.

Earlier this week, Shozi’s brother Simphiwe narrated how his brother went missing, which was the second time for him to disappear.

“It’s been a while since we last saw him; this thing started in October,” Simphiwe told Far Post.

“He was seen walking with his soccer boots at a mall [in Gauteng]. I got a call from his JDR teammates, and I came to look for him [from KwaZulu Natal]. I struggled to find him.

“If I remember well, it was 27 October [2021]. I then went to someone [a traditional healer] in Tembisa, and she asked me to find his t-shirt.

“When I provided her with that, she assured me that he would come home, I went back to KZN on a Tuesday, and he came [to KZN] on Wednesday. He was dirty; he was crying, so I took him to someone to help him. When the situation improved, he stayed four days and disappeared again.

“He has indicated a few times that he is a bit uncomfortable at JDR. He has said the same to other people. We can’t find him; we’ve been looking for him all over. We don’t know what to do; we opened a case with the police on the 5th of November, but we haven’t heard anything.”

Shozi has featured in four games for Pretoria-based JDR Stars this season.

He turned 27 on December 28 during the time he was missing.