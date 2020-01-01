Should Qalinge have joined Kaizer Chiefs instead of Orlando Pirates?

A bad career move to Bucs is what the winger pointed out as his biggest football decision to date as he's about to leave Matsatsantsa

Thabo Qalinge is leaving SuperSport United at the end of his contract as indicated by club CEO Stan Matthews.

This is because he made little or no impact at all after featuring in just five times since joining Matsatsantsa in August 2019.

At the time, he had just been dumped by the Buccaneers - five years after signing him from the now-defunct club Mpumalanga Black Aces.

Qalinge admitted in one of his recent interviews that perhaps leaving Aces for the Sea Robbers wasn't a right move after having to reach his full potential despite being one of most exciting players in the at the time.

It is common knowledge wanted to sign Qalinge - in fact, they submitted an official offer for the services of the speedy winger but Pirates hijacked the deal at the 11th hour.

Qalinge also knew that he was going to Chiefs until he was told he's leaving Aces for Pirates after the announcement by the Ghosts in the off-season of 2014.

The fact of the matter is that at the time of the announcement in 2014, Qalinge had not agreed on personal terms with Pirates - it was a club-to-club agreement which Aces had already accepted - and that saw them reject Chiefs; the club the player himself wanted to play for.

As a professional, Qalinge had to accept his fate, move to Pirates and continue doing what he knows without being involved in the politics of football.

However, he never really cracked it at Pirates as he either struggled for form or sustained injuries for the better part of his five-year stint with the club because he was just limited to just 11 league appearances in his first and 14 the following season.

And that's when his career started taking a nosedive, maybe because of the frustrations due to his lack of regular game time under various managers at Pirates.

This is not an indictment on either Qalinge or Pirates but should he have moved to a club he wanted to play for which is Chiefs, chances are that he would have blossomed.

At the time, Chiefs needed a player like him and didn't have too many right-wingers who could create and score goals.

It was during Amakhosi's dominant era under Stuart Baxter; a period which saw them win four trophies, including two league titles before things started falling away for them, and this is when Qalinge would have perhaps shone.

In addition, the Chiefs rebuilding phase started in Steve Komphela's second season in charge - and the level of quality they had at the time was nowhere close to what they are known for.

So many players came and left during that period and this could have been a breakthrough and a chance for Qalinge to take his football career to another level.

Qalinge appeared to have made peace with the fact that he was a benchwarmer in his third season as there was no consistency in how the technical team decided on its team selection.

He would be in the team this week and play well, only to be dropped the following week without no explanation, and that impacted negatively on his progress.

Article continues below

When he was released by Pirates, many thought he would finally get back to his best, but the truth of the matter is that he would need to find his feet again.

He needs a coach and a club that will be patient with him while he tries to rediscover himself and form, and SuperSport were not prepared to give him that this season.

At 28, Qalinge is at the peak of his career and deserves to play regularly but it's up to him to make the right decision on his next move because that could well be his last chance to redeem himself and show his true potential.