Should Orlando Pirates totally forget about the PSL title race?

Goal explains why the Buccaneers need to reassess their hopes of winning the coveted trophy after their Soweto Derby defeat

need to reassess their title ambitions after their Soweto Derby defeat to their fierce rivals .

The Buccaneers came into last weekend's clash with high hopes of securing a victory which would have seen them close the gap at the top.



However, Lebogang Manyama's first-half goal earned Chiefs the victory and they extended their lead to seven points at the top of the league standings.

More teams

Pirates, who saw their six-match winning streak come to an end, remained third on the table - nine points behind Amakhosi, who have a game in hand.



The title is now totally out of Bucs' hands as they have to rely on other teams to stop the run-away log leaders in the business end of the season.



Amakhosi would stretch their lead over Pirates to 12 points if they win their game in hand against .





This means Chiefs would only be caught by Zinnbauer's side if they lose four of their remaining eight games provided Pirates are consistent in the league.

Bucs also have tough fixtures against SuperSport United and , who have already taken points off the Buccaneers this season.

Article continues below

Furthermore, the four-time PSL champions need to worry about second-placed Sundowns, who are two points above them, while also having two games in hand.



While Wits would leapfrog Pirates if they win their three games in hand which could possibly see the Soweto giants slip out of the top three.





Bucs should rather focus on securing a top-three finish and qualify for one of the Caf inter-club tournaments.



Their remaining matches include games against their Gauteng rivals Wits and Sundowns which will be crucial in their hopes of returning to Africa.

A victory over Lamontville on Saturday should provide a spark which could ignite another winning streak for the Buccaneers.