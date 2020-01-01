Should Nurkovic replace Cardoso as Kaizer Chiefs' penalty taker?

The 28-year-old striker has a chance to win the league's top goalscorer award and perhaps it's time for the technical team to help him overtake Mhango

Over the last few seasons, Daniel Cardoso has been ' penalty taker due to his high conversion rate from the spot.

He has netted four penalties this season in the league and missed one, against last weekend.

His other penalty goal came against Telkom Knockout Cup but before then, he missed against in the Round of 16 of the same competition.

More teams

Now, with Amakhosi not involved in any Cup competitions, the question is whether or not the utility defender should move aside and give another player a chance - and in mind comes Samir Nurkovic.

This not because Cardoso has done badly but perhaps to try and help the Serbian marksman stand a chance of winning the Golden Boot award.

Other players such as Gabadinho Mhango, Bradley Grobler and Peter Shulile have been trusted with this huge responsibility by their respective clubs, and their chances of scoring and adding to their tally of goals this season increase with each game.

Nurkovic has netted 13 league goals, 14 across all competitions - and none of his goals came from the penalty spot but maybe it's time he gets a little help.

All over the world, this has been the norm with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among other world-class players who continue to score both from open play and the penalty spot.

And it wouldn't be something new if it were to happen with Nurkovic at Amakhosi.

In fact, when Bernard Parker won the top goalscorer award with 10 goals a few seasons ago, and was the club's penalty taker.

Even during the 2004/05 season when Collins Mbesuma scored 25 league goals and 35 across all competitions, he still chipped in with a few penalties and went on to become the league's best striker at the end of it all.

However, this may not be as easy as it seems - converting from the penalty spot requires calm nerves and composure - and if Nurkovic is to take over from Carodoso then he will need to get that right at all times without putting himself under pressure to become the league's top goalscorer.

With Mhango struggling in front of goal for Orlando Pirates, Nurkovic needs a few more goals to take control of the Golden Boot race and turning him into the club's penalty taker would go a long way in helping him become the winner.

Article continues below

The move might be criticised by a section of fans if that happens but if the aim is to have a dominant season from winning the league and having players dominating the league's end of season awards then Nurkovic should be considered ahead of Cardoso.

In addition, having at least two penalty takers in the team would be of great help for when the other is unavailable either through suspension or injury.

Yes, no one has seen Nurkovic take a penalty in the but Middendorp knows him better from the training grounds and he's the one who can make that decision at the end of the day.