Should Ntshangase change his style of play to win Middedorp's heart at Kaizer Chiefs?

The midfielder faces a bleak future at Amakhosi but all is not lost as he could still get a chance to don the famous gold and black jersey again

Siphelele Ntshangase is known for what he calls 'champagne passes' but what makes him a special player is his calmness on the ball.

However, he has found the going tough since joining in January 2018, and his future looks bleak with no minutes under his belt this season.

Goal has already reported that Amakhosi are considering taking the one-year option on Ntshangase's current deal - provided they fail in their attempt to overturn the two-window transfer ban imposed on them by Fifa.

But what should Ntshangase do to earn his place in Ernst Middendorp's starting line-up going forward?

Middendorp made it clear at the start of the campaign that there was no way Ntshangase would play in his team if he doesn't improve.

By improving, the German mentor certainly meant playing with more purpose for the benefit of the team and not only to entertain millions of Chiefs fans watching him.

While his talent cannot be disputed, Ntshangase has certainly not done enough to warrant a regular place in the starting line-up, and this, at times, didn't appear to bother him although he would certainly want to return to the pitch and showcase his talent.

With George Maluleka on his way to , many have urged Middendorp to look no further than the Pongola-born midfielder as a replacement rather than bringing in someone new from the outside.

However, the ball is in Ntshangase's court - if he wants this opportunity more then he will have to listen to Middendorp and start showing more intent in his display.

Two assists, no goals in 32 appearances at a big club like Chiefs is certainly not good enough for a player with as much potential as Ntshangase.

What has been an issue with Middendorp is the fact that Ntshangase prefers sideways and short passes more than forward passes, and he continuously did that even when the team needed more of his 'champagne passes' to create or score goals.

It may be difficult for him to abandon what he has been doing all his life, but just like any other player at a new club, the 26-year-old must understand that coaches have different approaches and prefer players with certain qualities to be able to win matches and eventually trophies.

And as things stand, Chiefs are closer to winning the league title than in the past four-and-a-half seasons as they sit at the summit of the log with less than 10 games to go.

It is still not clear if Middendorp would continue with Maluleka even with him knowing that he's leaving for Sundowns or whether or not he would give a player like Ntshangase a chance to convince him that he deserves a place in the team ahead of next season.

Either way, Ntshangase should be prepared, and perhaps Middendorp should give him one last chance before making a final decision on his Amakhosi future but after all, it's all up to the midfielder to stand up and be counted rather than rely on fans calling for his inclusion in the team.

He should use this lockdown to do some introspection and decide whether a change of playing style will be worth saving his career at Chiefs or remaining true to his style is what's important to him as a player.

But a piece of advice would be to consider changing how he plays because he has what it takes to be one of the best players in the Amakhosi team for many years to come, but how Middendorp shapes Ntshangase to reach his full potential also depends on playing him in the right position.