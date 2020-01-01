Should Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates consider Mamelodi Sundowns' forgotten Manyisa?

With just two appearances under his belt this season, the 31-year-old is certainly having a frustrating time at the Brazilians and needs to be rescued

Much was expected of Oupa Manyisa when he left for two seasons ago, but things have not gone according to plan in the intervening years.

While a section of football fans felt Manyisa had reached his sell-by date already by the time Sundowns bought him from the Buccaneers, there was still a glimmer of hope that Pitso Mosimane would revive his career.

The truth is that he was no longer performing week in and week out at Pirates. In fact, his performances dropped soon after the departure of Andile Jali to in 2014.

However, no one can dispute the fact that Manyisa was and still is one of the most talented midfielders in the country, despite his lack of gametime under Mosimane.

He made an impression in the early days of his Sundowns career and silenced his critics by letting his feet do the talking.

However, the question is why he isn’t playing as much as many would have expected him to?

The only person with a legitimate answer is his current coach, Mosimane, who appears to have helped Manyisa’s former ‘partner-in-crime’ Jali rediscover his hunger and form.

When Jali decided to join Sundowns, fans expected Mosimane to partner him and Manyisa in midfield, making them as dominant as Pirates had been between 2009 and 2014.

However, this hasn’t been the case, as Jali’s arrival has, in fact, pushed Manyisa down the pecking order at Sundowns.

The Brazilians already had plenty of midfielders when Manyisa arrived – Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and Lucky Mohomi among others – but with him being an international player, the expectation was that he'd take a key role in the side.

For a player of Manyisa’s calibre to be limited to just two appearances this season – both in the Caf and none in the league – is unacceptable.

His talented is being wasted at Sundowns, and he should reconsider his future sooner rather than later.

Manyisa is turning 32 later this year and he should be enjoying his football like Kekana and Willard Katsande, who are both a bit older than him, at Sundowns and respectively.

The Randfontein-born midfielder is seen as a big-name player due to what he has achieved in his career to date – and many would expect him to join a team of a similar stature if he were to leave Sundowns.

Should Chiefs and Pirates make a move for him at the end of the season?

The two Soweto giants made a single signing each during the January transfer window, with Pirates opting for a more attacking and skilful midfielder in Nkanyiso Zungu while Chiefs boosted their central defensive midfield by acquiring Anthony Akumu.

At this stage, it’s far-fetched that both Chiefs and Pirates would make a move for a player who hasn’t played for so long for Sundowns no matter his reputation and calibre, especially now that they are desperate for silverware.

Manyisa had his chance at Pirates and won many trophies, and Josef Zinnbauer is rebuilding his squad around younger and more energetic players. There are a few departments which need reinforcement, but not midfield.

Bucs recently parted ways with Musa Nyatama and Asavela Mbekile because they couldn’t afford to accommodate them in midfield, and Manyisa could find himself in a similar situation if he were to seek a return to Mayfair.

At Chiefs, there is Kearyn Baccus, Katsande, George Maluleka and now Akumu – that’s four central midfielders with many different qualities – and Manyisa would struggle to dislodge any of them.

This is not because he’s a bad player, but because this would be a new environment which would come with high expectations.

Again, with Manyisa still contracted to Sundowns – it would almost be impossible for either team to choose to splash the cash in the region of millions on someone who isn’t a regular – and therefore chances of him playing for either Chiefs and Pirates are non-existent.

On top of that, Manyisa is currently nursing Achilles tendon injury he suffered against Chiefs in the Shell Helix Cup - one of the reasons he isn't playing at Sundowns right now but being limited to just seven appearances all-season the previous campaign simply means there are more underlying factors to his time at the club.

Maybe, and just maybe, Manyisa would be well-suited to SuperSport United, an ambitious club with a rich history who could benefit from his experience. Could they also help him return to the top?

They managed to do this with Manyisa’s former teammate at Pirates, Thamsanqa Gabuza, who is currently leading their attack with much confidence after being written off by many not so long ago.

With Dean Furman almost certain to leave the Tshwane giants at the end of the season, it would make business sense for them to make a move for Manyisa rather than pursuing Mohomi.

SuperSport United hardly reject players who are the wrong side of 30 – Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Clayton Daniels and Morgan Gould are the perfect examples, and they delivered while providing guidance to the younger players. It's a role Manyisa can play going forward.

However, there would be a catch – Sundowns may not release Manyisa without getting what they want from SuperSport United, and that’s not just money but two to three players in Aubrey Modiba, Tebogo Mokoena and possibly Bradley Grobler.

Will SuperSport United take that risk?

That will only become clear when Furman’s future is resolved.