Should Kaizer Chiefs emulate Orlando Pirates' tactic? Dr. Khoza on why 'silent' Riveiro was employed

Orlando Pirates chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza has revealed he was impressed with Jose Riveiro professionalism before hiring him as the club's coach.

Riveiro joined Bucs last season

He has already won two Cups

Dr. Khoza on why Bucs went for the Spaniard

WHAT HAPPENED: Riveiro was appointed Bucs coach at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, replacing Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi who were at the helm.

The Spaniard steered the Bucs to MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup triumph. He also helped the Soweto giants qualify for the Caf Champions League.

Dr. Khoza has now explained what prompted him to go for the tactician.

WHAT HE SAID: "Well he taught me what I now talk about, the power of silence, you can see he is a modest person, he doesn’t talk much," Dr. Khoza said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I remember talking about it to him, work hard in silence, let the results be your success, he’s a hard worker behind the scenes but you won’t see it.

"He is of a demeanor that is belying his fortitude, his attitude, and his work ethic."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Pirates' faithful hope their team can go a step further and challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the Premier Soccer League title.

Currently, the Sea Robbers are placed fourth on the table with seven points, nine less than Masandawana who have played two more matches.

Furthermore, Bucs are in the semi-final of the MTN8 and are a step away from reaching the last hurdle.

While Pirates are enjoying stability under Riveiro, Kaizer Chiefs have changed coaches already; they started with Arthur Zwane before replacing him with Molefi Ntseki.

The latter is already under pressure owing to inconsistencies in terms of results.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro is polishing his team during the international break to ensure they return sharper and ready to deliver.