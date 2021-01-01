Should Kaizer Chiefs be signing TTM star Ndlondlo?

The 25-year-old was the hero two weekends ago in Bloemfontein when he scored the only goal of the 2021 Nedbank Cup final against Chippa United

A series of Man-of-the-Match displays by TTM attacking midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo have boosted the player into the limelight and seen him linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

Former Chiefs PRO Putco Mafani has been amongst those singing Ndlondlo's praises, and tweeted after the Nedbank Cup final that Amakhosi's football manager Bobby Motaung should consider buying the player.

"Third Man of the Match Award in a row. Bobsteak here is a player of quality. Football brains galore. Congratulations TTM, 2021 Nedbank Cup Champions," Mafani wrote after the final.

Subsequent to that, Ndlondlo put in another outstanding performance on Saturday and again scored the match winner - a brilliant individual goal, as TTM recorded a crucial 1-0 win over Maritzburg United in their quest to beat possible relegation.

A diminutive, nippy player, Ndlondlo has stood out for his skill, bravery and clever football brain.





There are, however, a few factors which would be needed to take into account before Chiefs may can get serious about making an approach.

For one thing, when a potential selling club knows Amakhosi are interested, prices tend to be quickly inflated, which means the player needs to be the real deal if the club is going to splash the cash.

At 25, Ndlondlo is no youngster, yet is inexperienced in the top flight, having only played 25 matches, including last season's Nedbank Cup campaign and promotional play-offs when TTM were still in the second tier. In that time he has a good return of six goals and and an assist.

Another aspect to look at is his position - he plays mainly as a central midfielder in a similar role to that of Nkosingiphile Ncgobo, who has been among Chiefs' best players this season.

It could be argued that the Glamour Boys are more in need of some skillful, pacey, goal-scoring wingers, rather than another central midfielder - they also have the likes of Njabulo Blom, Kearyn Baccus, Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande in that position.

And then of course there will always be questions over a player's temperament and composure - it's one thing to excel for a smaller team like TTM, but it’s another to perform week in and week out under the glare of the spotlight at Chiefs and in front of the millions of fans in South Africa who religiously support the Soweto side.

Based on all these factors, it may be too early and too risky for Chiefs to try and sign Ndlondlo, who needs to prove himself over a longer period.

If he does, however, take his current form into next season, Ndlondlo’s market value would increase significantly.