Should Kaizer Chiefs be looking for a Baxter replacement?

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has a tough job on his hands, trying to revive the fortunes of South Africa's most popular club.

To be fair to Baxter, he hasn't done too badly. Last season Amakhosi amassed just 36 league points and squeaked into the top eight right at the end of the campaign, having almost been sucked into the relegation zone at one point.

This time, Chiefs already have 29 points, from only 17 matches, and so it's surely safe to say they'll finish a lot better off.

The biggest problem though, no matter who is coaching Chiefs, is that Mamelodi Sundowns have pulled so far ahead of everyone else.

Too defensive?

Baxter has been accused of being too defensive, and does often go for five outfielders at the back, in addition to one or two defensive midfielders; there are often only three recognised attackers in his starting XI.

He used a similar formation to good measure around seven years ago, during his previous spell with Amakhosi, which yielded two league titles in three seasons plus the Nedbank Cup.

The idea is to keep a tight ship and to be very difficult to concede against, for the wing-backs to get up in support of the forwards, and for the front-men to be a dynamic, interchangeable trio.

It's a pragmatic approach and one which has worked for Baxter.

But it limits the amount of exciting, attack-minded players on the pitch and is not always eye-pleasing for the supporters.

Too loyal?

Baxter's preference for players at the wrong end of their careers has also come under fire, and the likes of Bernard Parker, Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso were not the players they used to be, at least not on a consistent basis. There are a bunch of other players also over 30.

Baxter’s loyalty to such players has not helped his cause among the fans.

Another issue is recruitment. While it’s questionable how much of a final say the coach has, of the new nine new arrivals, it’s only really Keagan Dolly who has been an unqualified success.

There is room for improvement in all these aspects.

In Baxter’s defence, he’s a proven PSL coach with vast experience and success to match, including in his previous spell with Chiefs. He knows the Amakhosi club culture.

He communicates well and his calm authoritative nature are well-suited to a team of Chiefs’ stature, where a level-headed demeanour is important in coping with all the pressures and demands and keeping the team clear of controversy.

It’s also worth noting that previous coach Gavin Hunt, a four-time PSL title-winner, struggled domestically with Chiefs, suggesting that the challenges at the club run deeper than the head coach.

Pitso Mosimane aside, there don’t seem to be any South African-born coaches currently with the personality and capacity to handle a team like Chiefs, and going for a foreign coach always carries an element of risk.

The point being, it’s questionable as to replacing Baxter would pay dividends. While there are definitely areas where Baxter can improve, what would be a knee-jerk reaction in changing coaches mid-season may only end up setting the club further back.