Should Kaizer Chiefs be contented with Du Preez revelation?

Ashley du Preez has made an interesting revelation, stating he had set a target of scoring just 10 goals for Kaizer Chiefs this season.

Chiefs are guilty of missing chances this season

Du Preez reveals he wanted 10 goals in the current campaign

He has so far scored seven across all competitions

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs have been faulted for missing chances despite having good creative players.

Recently, coach Arthur Zwane pointed out his players were overlooked by Bafana tactician Hugo Broos because they don't take their scoring opportunities.

However, it seems the problem lies with the players' own targets. Du Preez, who recently revealed he is more interested in assisting than scoring, has said he was aiming at getting just 10 goals this season.

WHAT HE SAID: "I set myself goals when I joined Chiefs. I wanted to score 10 goals in the league this season," Du Preez told the media.

"So far I have just scored four in the league and three in cup games with six games to go, and that is not enough for a striker. I want to keep on scoring in the remaining games and see where I end up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: What message is Du Preez, who is experienced and has what it takes to get more than the set 10 goals, sending to the likes of Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane, who were promoted to the senior team this season?

However, the 25-year-old can be forgiven if he helps Amakhosi push for the Caf Champions League spot and win the Nedbank Cup as well.

In the last three matches, Du Preez has scored twice and assisted as many times underlining his quality for Amakhosi.

WHAT NEXT: It will be interesting to see what Du Preez and Keagan Dolly - who says his confidence is back, will do on Saturday against Marumo Gallants.