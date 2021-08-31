PSL

Shopane: Kaizer Chiefs release three more players including ex-Swallows FC striker

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Last Updated
BackpagePix
The Amakhosi academy products have left the Naturena-based giants as the club continues to trim its squad

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of three players  Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala, and Itumeleng Shopane on PSL's transfer deadline day.

The club released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"Former Kaizer Chiefs development players Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala and Itumeleng Shopane have been released and cleared to join teams of their choice. We wish them well," the club statement read.

Editors' Picks

MORE TO FOLLOW...