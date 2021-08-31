Shopane: Kaizer Chiefs release three more players including ex-Swallows FC striker

The Amakhosi academy products have left the Naturena-based giants as the club continues to trim its squad

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of three players Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala, and Itumeleng Shopane on PSL's transfer deadline day.

The club released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"Former Kaizer Chiefs development players Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala and Itumeleng Shopane have been released and cleared to join teams of their choice. We wish them well," the club statement read.

MORE TO FOLLOW...