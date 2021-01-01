Shongwe: Khune must stay at Kaizer Chiefs and refresh mentally

The Amakhosi gloveman has lost his place to Daniel Akpeyi but an Amakhosi great believes it is not yet the end of the road for him

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe has refused to view Itumeleng Khune as a spent force, saying the South Africa international needs a fresh mind to invigorate his hunger between the posts.

Costly blunders committed in successive Premier Soccer League matches against Black Leopards and SuperSport United last December have seen Khune being frozen out of the team.

He has been dropped for eight consecutive league games and two Caf Champions League matches, with Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi taking up the number one spot.

But Shongwe feels that the mistakes Khune made and being left out of the team does not make him a bad goalkeeper.

“I refuse to believe that Khune is finished‚ he is far from being finished because goalkeepers mature with time‚” said Shongwe as per Sowetan Live.

“He has been in the wars with Chiefs and the national teams for far too long and he is experienced enough. He needs to be refreshed mentally so that he is hungry again and I am certain that he will back to it.”

With possibilities that Khune might grow frustrated at being overlooked and consider leaving the club, Shongwe has encouraged the goalkeeper not to seek playing opportunities elsewhere.

The 33-year-old goal-minder has spent all his professional career at Amakhosi after coming through the club's development ranks.

“He must stay there and keep on working hard. How many goalkeepers have been in his position in the past? In this business of goalkeepers you need exercise a lot of patience‚” Shongwe said.

“This is the advice that I gave to Rowen Fernandez‚ the late Senzo Meyiwa and a number of other goalkeepers who consulted me in the past. My advice to him is that leaving is not going to help even if right now it may seem the better or preferred option.

“As hard as it is right now that he is not playing‚ the temptation to leave will always be there but does he have the courage to leave Chiefs‚ because there is an emotional attachment to Chiefs? You can also imagine the huge reaction of the fans if it were to come out that Khune is leaving Chiefs. There is so much attachment and sentiment around Chiefs and Khune.”

Khune has also lost his Bafana Bafana spot to Ronwen Williams but Shongwe tips him to bounce back and continue with his international career.

“I don’t think his Bafana career is over but for obvious reasons he can’t be selected now‚” said Shongwe.

“Anybody who mentions his name around Bafana will be making a big mistake and that’s why‚ in as far as that is concerned‚ let him relax. I believe he will bounce back and I believe he can reclaim his No.1 spot at Bafana but not now.”

It is yet to be seen if Khune will be selected for Sunday’s Nedbank Cup Last 32 match against Richards Bay.