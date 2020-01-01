Shonga: Simba SC comment on reported interest in Orlando Pirates striker

The veteran administrator denied reports indicating that they are interested in signing the Bucs forward

Despite media reports suggesting that are set to lose their Zambian attacker to Tanzanian giants Simba SC, the East African giants have distanced themselves from the speculation.

Since the departure of coach Milutin Sredojevic at the beginning of the season, the Chipolopolo player has been struggling for regular game time under Rhulani Mokwena and now Jozef Zinnbauer this term.

Simba chief executive officer Senzo Mbatha has set the record straight, saying they have not opened talks with Premier Soccer League ( ) giants Pirares.

More teams

“I have also read the same reports on social media. It is obvious that speculation is rife during this time of the year as we are bearing the June/July transfer window,” Mbatha told IPPMedia.

“Officially as the club, we have not been in contact with the player or his club for his services. We are currently focusing on our players whose contracts are about to expire at the end of the current season. We are trying to tie those.

“As for new recruits, the registration committee has not met and or finalized the matter.”

Shonga was previously linked with a move in January including to ’s but his agent, Mike Ngobeni, rubbished the reports.

In addition, the 23-year-old was reportedly on the radar of European clubs such as in , but the Buccaneers were quick to deny the news.

Article continues below

Taking a glance at the former Nkwazi FC striker’s contribution this term, he has featured in 11 games across all competitions so far.

Meanwhile, Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele recently suggested the club could be forced to trim their squad due to the financial implications brought about by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Although they have also been linked with trio in the form of goalkeeper Richard Ofori, defenders Siyanda Xulu, and Rushine De Reuck, it remains to be seen if there will be player movements or new arrivals at the Houghton-based side.