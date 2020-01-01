Shonga should consider Al Ahly - former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mutapa

The 23-year-old forward has struggled for game time this season amid talk he could be on his way out of the Soweto giants

Former midfielder Perry Mutapa has advised Justin Shonga to consider a move away from the Buccaneers, where he is now out of favour in the team's attacking department.

The Zambia international has failed to score in 11 appearances he has managed across all competitions this season.

Now in his third season at Pirates, Shonga has fallen down the pecking order behind star striker Frank Mhango, who is the current Premier Soccer League ( ) top scorer with 14 goals.

The likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Kabelo Dlamini, Vincent Pule and Thabiso Monyane have been preferred to Shonga by Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

The forward has been linked with and Young Africans although the Tanzanian giants have denied any interest in the player.

"For me, if it's a big team like Al Ahly that's interested, he must consider going there. A different environment can work for him because now it's hard to play ahead of Mhango. Mhango is doing very well," Mutapa told Sowetan Live.

"But at the end of the day it's up to him. It's not good that he's struggling to play this season, especially after a great return last time out. A move to can help the boy redeem himself, maybe."

While Shonga has been a bit-part player at Pirates this season, Mutapa rates the forward as a player who can play for any team in the world.

"Shonga is talented. Every team in the world can be happy to have a player of his quality. He scores from every angle. Most strikers only score when they're in the box, but Shonga strikes everywhere," said Shonga.

In his first season at Pirates, Shonga managed 19 league appearances and scored four goals, while last term he missed just one league match and scored six goals.

It appears Zinnbauer is not an admirer of the forward who has featured in just one league game under the German.

Shonga's compatriot at Pirates, Augustine Mulenga, has also seen limited action this season with just 11 league appearances and a goal to his name.