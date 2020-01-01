Shonga: Orlando Pirates will decide on Zambian striker’s future - Agent

The Buccaneers attacker’s agent has shared an update on the Chipolopolo international

In the wake of media reports that Tanzanian giants Simba SC are looking to sign attacker Justin Shonga, the player’s agent Mike Ngobeni has addressed the Zambian’s future.

According to Ngobeni, they are set to meet with the former African champions and discuss the 23-year-old’s future as he is struggling to get regular game-time under coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Shonga is currently struggling to gain a regular spot in the front line for Pirates as he competes with the likes of Gabadinho Mhango, Tshegofatso Mabasa, and Augustine Mulenga.

“All of my players are settled in their clubs. One player whose future is not secured is Shonga. We are waiting for everything to return to normality then we can sit down with Pirates and discuss his future,” Ngobeni told Isolezwe.

“That is when we will have clarity on what the future holds because people in Zambia are asking me what I happening about Shonga.

“They want to see him becoming one of the key players for the national team in Zambia. One of the big guys in the Zambian team, Adrian Kashala has called me twice. They want to see Shonga playing regular football."

In the midst of reports that the former Nkwazi FC player has been linked with a move to the East African giants, Ngobeni says his client remains contracted to the 2018/19 runners-up.

“Shonga has a two-year contract with Pirates. If his situation doesn’t change, we will look at securing a loan deal for him because he wants to play regular football," he added.

“However, that will depend on Pirates because he is contracted to them.”

Shonga has been linked with a move away from the Sea Robbers for some time after falling down the pecking order, and has managed just 11 appearances for the Soweto giants this season without finding the back of the net.

Since his arrival in 2017, Shonga has featured 77 times for Pirates and has 16 goals and 16 assists to his name.